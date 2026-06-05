Hungary greenlights Ukraine's EU accession negotiations after minority rights progress

(Xinhua) 09:32, June 05, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (R) shakes hands with visiting Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin at a joint press conference following their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Hungary has given its approval for Ukraine to open its first European Union negotiating cluster, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Thursday.

"We were able to approve at the ambassadorial level the opening of the first cluster in Ukraine's accession negotiations with the European Union (EU)," Magyar said at a joint press conference with his Irish counterpart, Micheal Martin, in Budapest.

Magyar said Budapest reached an agreement with Kyiv regarding the language, cultural, educational, and political rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine's Transcarpathia region. With Ukraine committing to implementing the necessary legislative changes, Hungary supports the opening of the negotiation cluster, he added.

Martin, the first foreign head of government to visit Budapest since the formation of the new Hungarian government, arrived ahead of Ireland taking over the rotating EU Council presidency on July 1.

Magyar said Hungary values Ireland's pragmatic approach to European affairs and supports efforts to strengthen the bloc's competitiveness, while respecting fundamental EU values. He noted that Hungary aims to be a constructive partner in EU decision-making, despite differences on issues such as migration.

For his part, Martin welcomed Magyar's commitment to upholding the rule of law and reinforcing democratic values, stating that these steps would bring Hungary back to the core of the EU. He confirmed that Ireland would support Hungary's reform process during its upcoming EU presidency.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (R) and visiting Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin attend a joint press conference following their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)