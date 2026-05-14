Hungary PM Magyar says fuel supply stable

Xinhua) 10:17, May 14, 2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar speaks at the first press conference of the new Hungarian government in Opusztaszer, Hungary, May 13, 2026. Peter Magyar said on Wednesday that the country's fuel and crude oil supplies remained uninterrupted, with strategic reserves at nearly 80 percent capacity. (Photo by Peter Zsolnai/Xinhua)

OPUSZTASZER, Hungary, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Wednesday that the country's fuel and crude oil supplies remained uninterrupted, with strategic reserves at nearly 80 percent capacity.

Speaking at the first press conference of the new Hungarian government, Magyar said the cabinet had received a briefing from Zsolt Hernadi, the chairman of Hungarian multinational oil and gas company MOL Group, who confirmed the stability of supply despite rising global market prices.

Magyar added that Hungary will maintain its protected fuel price policy.

He also announced that he will officially visit Poland and Austria next week, marking his first major foreign trips since taking office. He plans to hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other senior officials in Warsaw before continuing to Vienna for meetings with Austrian leaders.

Magyar has pledged to rebuild cooperation within the Visegrad Group, comprising Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, saying Central European countries are "stronger together than apart."

On relations with the European Union (EU), Magyar said that continuous negotiations are underway with EU leaders over suspended EU funds. A high-level delegation from the European Commission is expected to visit Hungary next week, aiming to advance talks ahead of its planned visit to Brussels in the week of May 25.

Magyar was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday and the new Hungarian government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday. He has pledged to strengthen Hungary's relations with Western allies while continuing to defend national interests within the EU and NATO.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar speaks at the first press conference of the new Hungarian government in Opusztaszer, Hungary, May 13, 2026. Peter Magyar said on Wednesday that the country's fuel and crude oil supplies remained uninterrupted, with strategic reserves at nearly 80 percent capacity. (Photo by Peter Zsolnai/Xinhua)

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar (L) speaks at the first press conference of the new Hungarian government in Opusztaszer, Hungary, May 13, 2026. Peter Magyar said on Wednesday that the country's fuel and crude oil supplies remained uninterrupted, with strategic reserves at nearly 80 percent capacity. (Photo by Peter Zsolnai/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)