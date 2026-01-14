Hungarian justice minister hails contributions of Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 11:10, January 14, 2026

BUDAPEST, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Minister of Justice Bence Tuzson on Tuesday praised the contributions of Chinese enterprises to Hungary's economic and social development.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting co-hosted here by the Hungarian Ministry of Justice and the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Hungary, Tuzson said the Hungarian government is promoting the development of digital rule of law and is committed to improving judicial facilitation to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses operating in the country.

The minister also answered questions from enterprise representatives regarding the legal systems of the European Union and Hungary.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao said at the meeting that economic and trade cooperation between the two nations has yielded fruitful results, noting that cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as digital economy and artificial intelligence continues to deepen, while judicial exchanges have grown increasingly close.

The ambassador expressed the hope that the Hungarian side will continue to foster a fair and transparent legal environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Hungary, and to promote bilateral pragmatic cooperation at a high level.

