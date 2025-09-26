Hungarian families embrace Chinese culture at wushu gathering

Xinhua) 12:59, September 26, 2025

BUDAPEST, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The air hummed with the rhythmic beats of Chinese drums and the crash of cymbals. Vibrant lion dancers, their costumes' manes flowing, eyes flickering, weaved through the crowds.

This vivid display of Chinese culture took place on Margaret Island in Hungary's capital during the 5th Family and Friends Gathering of the Hungarian Chan Wu Federation, a local Wushu organization.

"The annual Chan Wu Day in Hungary has become a significant occasion for Hungarian families and friends to celebrate Chinese culture," said Istvan Varga, president of the Hungarian Wushu Association, to Xinhua on Thursday.

"This is a family-focused celebration rooted in the mission of sharing Chinese culture with the public, far more than a casual gathering or sports event. It is a lively, open-air tribute to traditional Chinese culture, one that brings iconic elements, including lion dance, Wushu, tea ceremonies, Chinese calligraphy, and Mid-Autumn Festival traditions, to the heart of Budapest," Varga said.

Launched five years ago by Julia Balo, a Hungarian Taiji practitioner and author, this tradition was conceived as a bridge that connects Hungarians to the depth and warmth of Chinese cultural heritage.

Each year, the gathering unfolds with quintessentially Chinese rituals shortly before the Mid-Autumn Festival.

This year's lion dancers unfurled red silk banners adorned with a traditional Chinese couplet: "Autumn winds reach every home, the bright moon shines thousands of miles."

Varga summarized the event as a cultural dialogue between Hungarians and Chinese traditions. "We enjoy the time together and, above all, share the beauty of Chinese culture."

For Sandor Mikes, vice president of the Chan Wu Federation and head of Hungary's Lion Dance Association, lion dance is a lifelong passion sparked by a visit to China 15 years ago.

"I didn't love lion dance at first, but my experience in China changed my view," he said. Mikes has led weekly Sunday classes for over a decade, drawing participants of all ages.

"Our team recently debuted new red-and-yellow lions-colors representing joy and prosperity in Chinese culture-performing at Budapest's Mid-Autumn Festival," Mikes added. "We now have five high-level lions, with a steady influx of young dancers. It is a living tradition here."

University student Roland Olah, who performs as a lion's head, developed his appreciation after watching a pre-Wushu competition show.

"Lion dance combines athleticism with Chinese cultural symbolism. To bring the lion to life, you must master the control of its eyes, ears, and head, and execute stable jumps," he said during practice.

Sixteen-year-old Laura Salamon, also a lion's head performer, echoed the cultural significance behind the dance.

"Lion dance is visually spectacular. When the lions enter, the atmosphere fills with happiness. I want to share that joy because the lion represents fortune, protection, and cheer in Chinese culture," the high school student added.

Lajos Toth, orchestra manager and former classical percussionist, has practiced Taiji for over five years.

"Taiji was once used for combat in ancient times but now serves to train mind and body, promoting meditation and improved health," he said, noting his interest in Chinese tea culture as well.

"It connects me to the philosophy of balance prevalent throughout Chinese culture," Toth explained.

