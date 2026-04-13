Hungary's Tisza party wins parliamentary elections, defeating Orban's ruling coalition

Xinhua) 13:33, April 13, 2026

Peter Magyar (C), leader of Hungary's Tisza Party, speaks at a victory rally in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Hungary's opposition party Tisza, led by Peter Magyar, defeated Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling coalition by securing a majority in Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to preliminary results released by the National Election Office (NEO).

With 98.89 percent of the votes counted by the NEO, Tisza won 53.21 percent and was projected to win 138 of the 199 parliament seats, exceeding the two-thirds threshold. Orban's ruling Fidesz-KDNP alliance received 38.26 percent and was projected to win 55 seats.

The far-right Our Homeland Movement won 5.85 percent and is projected to take 6 seats. Other parties failed to clear the 5-percent threshold required to enter parliament.

Preliminary statistics showed that turnout reached about 77.8 percent among roughly 8.1 million eligible voters, marking a record high.

On social media, Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok expressed his congratulations to "the winning party of the elections and to all the candidates of the parliament."

Addressing supporters in Budapest, 45-year-old Magyar hailed his party's "decisive victory," saying it was a win seen "from every Hungarian window." He added that Hungary will once again be a strong ally in the European Union (EU) and NATO.

This photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office shows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (front) at an election results announcement event in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (Akos Kaiser/MTI via Xinhua)

Orban, 62, conceded defeat. "The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous," he told reporters. "We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party."

The victory of the center-right Tisza party signals the imminent end of Orban's 16 consecutive years in power. Orban served as Hungary's prime minister from 1998 to 2002 and has remained in office since returning to power in 2010.

During the campaign, Tisza focused on anti-corruption and institutional reform, calling for the restoration of the rule of law and transparent governance. It also advocated repairing relations with EU and urged Hungarians to unite in building a sovereign, civic, modern and European Hungary.

Under Hungary's electoral law, parliamentary elections are held every four years. Hungary's parliament has 199 seats, including 106 elected directly in single-member constituencies and 93 allocated among parties that enter parliament.

A number of European leaders congratulated Magyar on his election victory, expressing expectations for closer cooperation and Hungary's renewed engagement with Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola congratulated Magyar, saying Hungary has "chosen Europe" and lies "at the heart of Europe."

Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's Tisza Party, attends a victory rally in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

European Council President Antonio Costa said Hungary's "record turnout" reflected a democratic spirit and expressed readiness to work closely with the new leadership to make Europe stronger and more prosperous.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has also extended congratulations, according to Magyar.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the result "a historic moment" for both Hungary and European democracy, voicing hope for working with Hungary for shared security and prosperity.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France welcomed the Hungarian people's commitment to EU values and Hungary's commitment to Europe, saying, "Let us build a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had spoken with Magyar by phone and was ready to work together for "a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe."

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store described the result as of great importance to Europe, expressing hope for close and constructive cooperation with Magyar in advancing peace and stability, democracy and the rule of law.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)