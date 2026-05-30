China's int'l trade promotion body voices opposition to EU's cybersecurity act revision

Xinhua) 10:54, May 30, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Friday voiced its firm opposition to the European Union's (EU) draft revision to its Cybersecurity Act, citing that the draft contains obviously unreasonable content.

The draft introduces "non-technical risk" factors, and directly links cybersecurity risks to companies from specific countries or specific national backgrounds, seeking to exclude them from relevant EU supply chains, said Wang Yifei, spokesperson for the CCPIT, at a press conference.

Wang expressed resolute opposition to these practices, adding that the China Chamber of International Commerce has formally submitted comments to the European side on behalf of Chinese business circles.

Excluding suppliers from specific countries on generalized security grounds will not only undermine the legitimate rights and interests of other related operators, including Chinese enterprises, but also weaken the openness, fairness and predictability of the EU's business environment, Wang said.

Chinese companies are important partners for Europe in its digital transformation, green transition and industrial upgrading, Wang said, adding that the Chinese business community is willing to work with the European side to promote cybersecurity governance and digital economy development, uphold an open, fair and non-discriminatory market environment, and jointly ensure the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains.

"We call on the European side to fully listen to the opinions of enterprises, industry associations and other stakeholders in the subsequent legislative process," Wang said, urging the EU to delete or revise related rules that are country-specific and discriminatory.

The spokesperson called on the European side to prudently assess the impact of the draft on China-EU business cooperation, the EU's own industrial development and global supply chain stability.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)