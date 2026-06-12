Beijing's Fengtai District develops new quality productive forces
This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a circuit board under a high-resolution microscope at Yulitech company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Li Xujin, founder of Yulitech, introduces a handheld non-destructive fruit quality analyzer at Yulitech company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, on June 11, 2026.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows an intelligent module terminal at Yulitech company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Chi Haipeng, chairman of DYNAFLOW, introduces an automated liquid-weighing robot at DYNAFLOW company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, on June 11, 2026.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a humanoid robot at Yulitech company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
An employee explains how lights-out laboratories work at DYNAFLOW company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, on June 11, 2026.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a testing platform at DYNAFLOW company in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China.
As a vital component of the Beijing (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) International Center for Science and Technology Innovation, Beijing has been boosting the commercialization of scientific and research findings in recent years.
Beijing's Fengtai District has been developing new quality productive forces. Many technology companies in the district strive to turn prototypes into practical products. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
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