Beijing approves space computing industry innovation center

(Xinhua) 16:43, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has approved the establishment of the capital city's first space computing industry innovation center, now set to connect the entire industrial chain of space computing and boost the development of the satellite Internet of Things (IoT) sector, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

The innovation center has identified six major research areas, including highly reliable, heat-resistant space-native computing chips, high-performance hyper-interconnected space computing payloads, space computing satellite platforms and standard systems, space-based large models under constrained power conditions, integrated space-ground cloud-based measurement and control networking, and space computing power service-oriented and tokenized operations.

The innovation center is expected to be officially unveiled at the end of June, the report said.

Space computing refers to an emerging computing paradigm that deploys data processing, storage, intelligent analysis and decision-making capabilities on orbital platforms such as satellites and space stations, according to another report by Beijing Daily.

The innovation center is jointly led by Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) and leading enterprises in the space computing sector.

Beijing is home to the most complete aerospace and computing industrial chain in the country, Wang Shangguang, dean of the School of Computer Science at BUPT, was quoted as saying by the Beijing Daily. He added that the city brings together rocket and satellite companies, large model firms, and chip enterprises, providing unique foundation for the development of space computing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)