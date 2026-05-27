China issues blue book analyzing future industries' sci-tech innovation, development

Xinhua) 13:04, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Institutes of Science and Development under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASISD) on Tuesday released a blue book on sci-tech innovation and development of future industries, providing decision-making support for various sectors to grasp cutting-edge technologies and plan for future development.

Compiled by a research team from the CASISD, the blue book outlines technological roadmaps, competitive landscapes and industrialization pathways across 12 key areas, including general artificial intelligence, embodied intelligence, quantum information, biomanufacturing and fusion energy. It also proposes a general framework for promoting the high-quality development of China's future industries.

According to the research team, the development of future industries is characterized by non-linearity and emergent properties, requiring coordinated progress in basic research, technological breakthroughs, capital support and institutional innovation.

Pan Jiaofeng, president of the CASISD, said that a new wave of technological revolution and industrial transformation is deepening, with global scientific and technological innovation entering an active and intensive phase.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)