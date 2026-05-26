Feature: Scientists encouraged to embrace "unconventional" ideas for innovation

Xinhua) 14:15, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Liu Juntao peers through a microscope at a tiny probe thinner than a human hair. The researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences is working on a study once considered unlikely to succeed: placing electrodes directly in the brain to restore hearing in deaf patients who cannot be helped by cochlear implants.

Such a study is unconventional. It is not because it lacks significance, but it is too complicated. In the world of scientific research, such ideas are considered too novel and risky and often face challenges in passing standard peer review, where the majority rules. They are "non-consensus" research.

But in Beijing, an innovation hub in northern China, research once met with skepticism can find a fast track to development.

In September 2024, the city rolled out interim measures for managing non-consensus research projects under its municipal natural science foundation to encourage bold scientific exploration and boost original, disruptive innovations.

Unlike conventional decision-making, the review process for non-consensus research does not require applicants' background information, impose set thresholds, or rely on past achievements. Even a single expert's recommendation can bring a project into the funding scope.

Liu's project received a "one-vote nomination," with the only recommendation coming from a specialist in signal and information processing. "Thanks to the non-consensus mechanism, I have the confidence to continue this challenging research," Liu said.

There are many researchers in Beijing, like Liu, who benefit from the mechanism.

Song Cheng, a professor at Tsinghua University, proposed a new approach that challenged the international consensus that magnetic materials had reached their performance limits. In a traditional review, such an idea would be overlooked. However, it was included in the first batch of non-consensus projects in Beijing in 2025. Now, his research results have gained international recognition, with findings published in the journal Nature.

Unconventional ideas always come with high risks. However, Beijing aims to "foster an environment that encourages innovation and allows failure." According to its measures for non-consensus projects, researchers who are unable to meet the planned targets due to challenging explorations may be exempt from liability if they have worked diligently and without misconduct.

Ji Xunming, president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, called this mechanism "burden-relief," noting that it enables researchers to challenge the existing knowledge system and break away from the current theoretical framework.

To date, Beijing has funded 120 non-consensus projects, 30 of which aim to fill international gaps. The youngest project leader is only 27 years old.

The non-consensus mechanism has also inspired new models for funding basic research, bringing in private capital.

Beijing is building a government-led system with participation from multiple sectors and sustainable funding mechanisms. Through a joint fund involving the municipal foundation, district governments and companies, it will provide long-term support for researchers in basic research.

For example, tech firm Xiaomi's foundation donated 500 million yuan (73.2 million U.S. dollars) to Beijing's natural science foundation to set up a joint fund. Through the partnership, it aims to turn challenges on the front line of R&D into basic research projects, to drive technological breakthroughs in the industry.

Other Beijing-based companies, such as Li Auto, Baheal Pharma Group and tech giant Lenovo, have since joined the initiative. So far, the joint fund has leveraged over 700 million yuan, involving more than 70 companies and charitable foundations. It has supported more than 2,300 basic research projects and attracted nearly 2,000 teams.

Thanks to institutional support in policy design, funding, talent cultivation and research platforms, the city's strength in basic research has steadily translated into global competitiveness. For nine consecutive years, Beijing has topped the Nature Index's list of leading science cities, and the World Intellectual Property Organization's 2025 Global Innovation Index ranks Beijing 4th.

The city's openness to unconventional ideas has become a key driver of Beijing's efforts to strengthen basic research, while also reflecting a broader national push for original innovation.

Last year, China's investment in basic research reached a record high of 7.08 percent of total R&D expenditure, with plans to further increase its share over the next five years. According to the country's latest five-year blueprint, it will step up efforts to "encourage high-risk, high-value basic research and foster an open, failure-tolerant environment."

As China plans to expand Beijing's international tech innovation center to cover the entire Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, it is anticipated that more cities will adopt the "embracing unconventional ideas" formula and create favorable ground for future breakthroughs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)