Tech for good: innovation empowers disabled in China

Xinhua) 11:23, May 19, 2026

Zhang Yanyan (R) annotates data at Shanliangxing, a support center for the disabled in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- At a rehabilitation room in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, 59-year-old Sun Renchun took steady steps forward with a bionic leg, an accomplishment he previously believed was impossible.

Several other leg amputees were doing the same, their faces lighting up with each deliberate stride. "I thought I would never stand up again. But after wearing the bionic leg for just over half a month, I can walk quite steadily," Sun said.

The advanced bionic legs, developed by the brain-machine interface company BrainCo, rely on intelligent algorithms to adjust the knee joint in real-time, offering walking support that aligns more closely with human physiology.

Sun's story is a vivid example of how technology can transform the lives of individuals with disabilities in China, from rehabilitation to work and social inclusion.

For the approximately 17 million visually impaired individuals in China, traditional guide dogs remain a luxury. Only about 400 are active nationwide, as the animals are pricey and take years to train. However, the development of smart guide dogs is bringing new hope.

At a testing site of the Saifeite Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd., in Qingdao, product manager Han Shimin closed his eyes and walked steadily past an obstacle, guided by a sensor-equipped cane linked to a smart guide dog.

"Our smart guide dogs can achieve high-precision positioning both indoors and outdoors, intelligently recognizing obstacles such as steps, pedestrians and traffic lights, and automatically adjusting routes to avoid them," Han said.

"Smart guide dogs will be affordable. They are expected to interact with users through voice commands to better understand users' needs," said Han, noting that the company has completed internal validation and is preparing for broader field tests in Qingdao.

Technology is also creating new employment opportunities for people with disabilities, with the newly classified occupation of "data annotator" being a case in point.

For Zhang Yanyan, 39, who has difficulty walking due to a congenital spinal condition, stable employment once seemed out of reach. Limited by her physical condition and lack of professional skills, she used to make a living running a street stall.

She never imagined that one day she would work in an office in the cutting-edge AI industry.

Three years ago, she learned about a recruitment drive for data annotators. "I didn't even know what AI was, but they told me anyone with basic computer skills could learn," she said, noting that with patience and care, she mastered the skills in two weeks.

Now, her workday begins when she puts on her headset. She transcribes audio files in regional dialects and labels speakers' emotions, helping train AI models to recognize the complexities and nuances of human speech.

In 2020, "data annotator" was included in China's occupational classification catalog. It has become an employment option for people with physical disabilities due to its low physical demand and capacity for remote work.

At Shanliangxing, a support center for the disabled in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, more than 3,000 people like Zhang have secured jobs.

"Through skills training, we hope one day they could become self-reliant and even assume more challenging jobs such as project managers," said Li Yixuan, head of the center.

Beyond mobility and employment, technology also helps the public sector to improve its services for people with disabilities.

At Hengyunshan Station on Qingdao's Metro Line 6, a wheelchair user had barely reached the concourse when a staff member hurried over to help.

The service is backed by an AI-powered video analysis and intelligent response system. "The system recognizes mobility aids like wheelchairs and canes, and analyzes behavior to determine if a passenger needs assistance," said Wang Yihua, a senior engineer at Qingdao Metro.

"Staff used to rely on visual checks and patrols. Now, the system automatically alerts them, enabling timely service for those who need it most," said Dong Yanjun, staff member at the station, noting that since its trial on Line 6, the system has assisted more than 10,000 passengers.

Today, China is home to more than 85 million people with disabilities. As China begins to implement the goals set out in the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), more and more efforts are being made to support and empower people with disabilities.

Han Shimin, with his eyes closed, tests a smart robotic guide dog at the Saifeite Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Aoqiu)

This file photo shows a staff member helping a wheelchair user at a station on Qingdao's Metro Line 6 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)