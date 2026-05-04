China's "little giants" expand global footprint through innovation

Xinhua) 13:16, May 04, 2026

NANCHANG, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A few years ago when Wang Jun was unable to secure a single deal at a trade fair in North America, the vice general manager of an automotive film products company could hardly have imagined that the firm's exports would reach four million U.S. dollars in 2025, achieving a tenfold growth within three years.

Though as thin as paper, the plastic car film produced by Jiujiang Lida Technology Co., Ltd. can withstand forceful pulling, effectively block heat and resist sharp impact.

The company, based in east China's Jiangxi Province, is among China's "little giant" firms rising to global visibility in recent years. The title, often likened to "hidden champion," is a government designation for top-tier small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that excel in niche markets with strong innovation capabilities and core technologies.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China had 17,600 national-level "little giant" enterprises by the end of 2025. Over 80 percent concentrate in strategic emerging industries such as new materials, high-end equipment, new energy and biopharmaceuticals.

Although "little giants" accounted for only 3.5 percent of the country's major industrial SMEs last year, they contributed 9.6 percent of operating revenue and 13.7 percent of total profits, reflecting their outsized role in driving growth.

The solid performance is a result of substantial investment in innovation, resilience and policy support.

At Jiangxi Lanjing Optical Technology Co., Ltd., chairman Pu Changjiang showcased an optical component made of 31 stacked micro-prisms, each just 1.5 millimeters thick. He noted that only a handful of companies in the industry are able to manufacture the product, which is now used in head-up display systems in Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles.

Rather than chasing scale, the company has chosen to build its strength through research and innovation. In a market where similar products are widely available, Lanjing Optical enhances its offerings with added features such as anti-fogging, dust resistance, heating and improved hardness.

After exiting low-margin businesses to focus on its core business, the firm saw its output value reach 250 million yuan (about 36.44 million U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 50 percent year on year.

By the end of 2025, China's "little giant" firms reached a research and development (R&D) investment intensity of seven percent, holding a total of 460,000 invention patents, or 26.6 patents per firm on average.

The sustained R&D investment is underpinned by a long-term vision aligned with global development trends. Nanya New Material Technology Co., Ltd., a company specializing in composite materials, exemplifies the value of resilience.

As early as 2018, the company sensed the growth potential of advanced copper-clad laminate, a key component for smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles and AI servers. However, after the company completed construction of its new plant around 2021, the industry was hit hard by market fluctuations, with orders falling far short of expectations.

Despite internal doubts over the aggressive expansion, Zhang Dong, the company's vice chairman, did not waver. "We believe higher-end copper-clad laminates represent an inevitable industry trend. We just need to stay focused and wait for the right moment," he said.

The opportunity came last year, as surging global demand for computing power boosted demand for AI servers. Orders for high-value copper-clad laminate products grew significantly. The company saw its revenue grow 55.5 percent year on year to 5.2 billion yuan in 2025.

In the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China pledged to improve a tiered system for cultivating high-quality enterprises and promote the development of specialized and innovative SMEs.

Over the years, authorities have introduced a range of measures, including subsidies, tax incentives and easier access to financing, to support these "little giants."

For Lida Technology, the local government offered exhibition opportunities at various expos. A local official once said, "If one attempt doesn't work, we will just try again. A company that emphasizes innovation and R&D has great potential and deserves more attention."

After years of market development, the car film company's automated production line now runs 24 hours a day to meet demand from both domestic and overseas markets.

"The 'little giants' are not only a cornerstone of China's exports, but also a shining name card of China's smart manufacturing," said Xu Guangjian, a professor at Renmin University of China.

With strengthened policy support and continued corporate innovation, these enterprises are set to play an even greater role in the global industrial chain, he added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)