Private firms power China's innovation drive

Xinhua) 08:11, May 21, 2026

This file photo shows an amputated man uses a BrainRobotics smart prosthetic arm to compose a calligraphy work at BrainCo, a technology firm stationed in China Artificial Intelligence Town in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- At the Brain-Computer Science Innovation Demonstration Center in Yuhang District, Hangzhou, in east China's Zhejiang Province, an employee of neurotechnology company BrainCo, who lost his arms, has rekindled his passion for calligraphy, using an intelligent bionic hand to hold a brush and write with ink.

Behind the scenes is BrainCo's non-invasive brain-computer interface technology. Priced at only one-fifth to one-seventh of comparable foreign products, the bionic hands reflect how Chinese private companies are translating cutting-edge technologies into practical use and broader markets.

"BrainCo's dexterous hands have already been adopted by a number of humanoid robot companies, becoming a core component of embodied AI. Their applications have expanded from medical rehabilitation to industrial deployment," said Han Bicheng, founder and CEO of BrainCo, adding that their products have reached markets in more than 35 countries and regions.

The company's growth comes as China is giving greater policy support to the industries of the future. The 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) explicitly lists brain-computer interfaces among six future industries, positioning the sector as a new engine of economic growth.

From brain-computer interfaces and embodied AI to commercial spaceflight and the low-altitude economy, a growing number of Chinese private companies are taking the lead in new fields and emerging sectors.

With sharp market insight and strong innovative vitality, these private companies are not only accelerating the commercialization of technologies but also venturing into uncharted territory, creating new forms of business and new models of growth.

At the Global Digital Trade Center of Yiwu International Trade Market, specially modified robotic dogs spend the day charging inside electronic display cabinets. Staff members said the robotic dogs patrol the mall automatically along fixed routes every night. Equipped with cameras and infrared sensors, they can promptly detect potential safety risks and help ensure the mall's security.

"Over the past year, we have clearly felt that commercial spaces, cultural and tourism sites, and industrial parks have become more open to robotic applications," said Li Yiyan, CEO of Botshare, a rental platform that connects robotics service providers with end clients.

As China's first embodied AI leasing platform, Botshare has grown rapidly since its launch in December 2025, building a robot leasing service network in more than 100 cities.

Across China, private enterprises contribute more than 70 percent of the country's technological innovation achievements and account for over 92 percent of its national high-tech enterprises. They also represent more than 90 percent of businesses in high-tech manufacturing, high-tech services and core industries of the digital economy, Economic Information Daily reported.

As private enterprises forge ahead with rising momentum, China has stepped up policy support to safeguard their development.

The Private Sector Promotion Law, which came into effect on May 20 last year, includes a dedicated chapter on technological innovation. It explicitly supports private economic organizations in investing and starting businesses in strategic emerging industries and future industries, giving private firms stronger legal backing to accelerate the development of new quality productive forces.

Over the past year, a series of policy measures concerning private enterprises have been rolled out at a faster pace. Private small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with relatively high research and development investment have been included in the scope of the relending support policies.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs), especially SOEs directly administered by the central government, have also been encouraged to open up more application scenarios in their main businesses, attracting private firms, SMEs and research institutes to participate.

Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, noted that since the Private Sector Promotion Law took effect, the institutional framework has moved from fragmented measures to a more systematic approach.

He said legal and regulatory support for private firms to participate in major scientific and technological research, enter emerging industries and benefit from supporting policies such as R&D tax deductions has encouraged companies to increase investment in core technologies.

"Private enterprises, with shorter decision-making chains, flexible incentive mechanisms and relatively higher risk appetite, are often able to respond more agilely to frontier technology exploration and the incubation of emerging business models," Wen said.

Looking ahead, as supporting policies continue to be refined and the innovation ecosystem is further optimized, the creativity and vitality of the private economy are expected to be further unleashed, injecting strong and sustained momentum into China's high-quality economic development, according to analysts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)