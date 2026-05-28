Hong Kong's first astronaut inspires citywide space dreams

10:37, May 28, 2026 By Chen Ran, Feng Xuezhi ( People's Daily

Astronaut Lai Ka-ying meets the press. (Photo/Weng Qiyu)

On the night of May 24, televisions flickered late into the evening across Hong Kong as families waited for a moment many described as historic.

At 11:08 p.m., the countdown rang out on live broadcast. "Five, four, three, two, one… ignition!" As a rocket carrying the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft roared into the night sky, cheers erupted simultaneously in homes citywide.

Among the crew, Hong Kong native Lai Ka-ying drew special attention. A former University of Hong Kong scholar and Hong Kong Police Force officer, she now wears China's astronaut uniform as the city's first representative on a national space mission.

In interviews, Lai detailed her rigorous training after being selected for the fourth group of reserve astronauts. The training included 72-hour sleep deprivation tests, 48-hour desert survival drills, six-day cave expeditions, and high-G centrifuge sessions. Despite the intensity, she persevered with unwavering commitment.

Lai's journey began humbly in Tsuen Wan, where academic struggles in primary school gave way to a passion for technology ignited by a secondary school teacher. She excelled at the University of Hong Kong, earning a doctorate in computer science. Her police career in electronic forensics and cybersecurity saw her solve critical cases, blending technical skill with civic duty -- qualities that propelled her into China's astronaut corps.

On launch day, crowds packed the Hong Kong Space Museum's exhibition A Voyage to Space: China's Manned Space Expedition. Many parents brought their children to learn about astronaut training and space station experiments. One young visitor vowed: "I'll study hard and become an astronaut too."

Citizens visit the special exhibition A Voyage to Space: China's Manned Space Expedition at the Hong Kong Space Museum. (Photo from Wen Wei Po)

At Pui Kiu Middle School, the mission ignited enthusiasm. Principal Ng Woon-kit noted how each Shenzhou flight expands students' visions of science and national contribution. The school shares deep ties with China's space program: astronaut Yang Liwei planted an oak tree there in 2003; astronaut Chen Dong sent an orbital letter in 2022 and visited in 2023. "Education is the best launchpad," Ng stated, hoping more Hong Kong youth will join future space endeavors.

Several students witnessed the Jiuquan launch firsthand. Fourth-grader Lam Yan-ying reflected: "Space once felt distant, but at liftoff, I saw our nation's technological advancement. I felt proud -- and newly curious about China's space program."

Wu Bin, deputy chief designer of the astronaut system for China's Manned Space Program, emphasized Lai embodies Hong Kong youth's capability and patriotism. He hopes more from Hong Kong and Macau will join astronaut selection as China advances toward lunar and deep-space exploration.

"Safe journey and welcome home." "Sister Ka-ying is amazing." "The pride of Hong Kong -- we're proud of you." Even in the early hours of the morning, messages celebrating the successful launch of the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft continued flooding Hong Kong social media platforms.

In Tsuen Wan, along Victoria Harbor, on school campuses, inside the Hong Kong Space Museum, and in countless homes across Hong Kong, people looked up at the stars -- and for a moment, space no longer felt so far away.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)