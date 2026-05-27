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First HK astronaut on board Tiangong space station outcome of "one country, two systems": Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:36, May 27, 2026
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The first ever Hong Kong astronaut on board the Tiangong space station as Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship was successfully launched came as a tangible outcome of the practice of "one country, two systems," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
According to media report, Li Jiaying, known as Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, a Hong Kong local, has made history as the first member of China's fourth batch of astronauts to take on an in-orbit mission, as well as the first female payload specialist from the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions to join a national manned space program.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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