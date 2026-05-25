Feature: Local pride surges as Hong Kong astronaut undertakes maiden national space mission

Xinhua) 15:52, May 25, 2026

HONG KONG, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship, carried by a Long March-2F carrier rocket, lifted off smoothly from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 11:08 p.m. Sunday.

Thousands of kilometers away in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), cheers erupted across university campuses, dormitories and community venues, with national and regional flags forming a striking red sea.

The astronaut lineup was unveiled one day prior. Li Jiaying, known as Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, a Hong Kong local, is aboard the mission. She has made history as the first member of China's fourth batch of astronauts to take on an in-orbit mission, as well as the first female payload specialist from the HKSAR and the Macao SAR to join a national manned space program.

As launch time drew near, crowds of students gathered at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). MUSICO, short for Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory, a compact high-precision carbon dioxide and methane point-source detector jointly developed by the university, arrived at China's Tiangong space station aboard Tianzhou-10 cargo craft earlier this month. Lai is expected to conduct on-orbit operations with this Hong Kong-developed scientific instrument.

"This marks Hong Kong's first scientific payload operating aboard the Tiangong station," said Su Hui, chair professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at HKUST. "It serves as a milestone, fully testifying to the central government's support and recognition of Hong Kong's participation in space exploration."

"The country lays a solid foundation for us, enabling Hong Kong to contribute its wisdom and strength," said Pan Fei, a doctoral student at the university.

At the University of Hong Kong (HKU), nearly 50 teachers and students gathered to cheer for their alumna Lai. Her doctoral supervisor, Chow Kam-pui, honorary associate professor at HKU, watched the historic lift-off via live broadcast.

"Lai sets an inspiring role model for us," said a biology undergraduate surnamed Yeung. The breakthrough inspires her to apply professional knowledge to medical research. "Her journey into space makes the country's space and innovation dreams concrete and attainable."

A psychology freshman surnamed Wong shared the prevailing excitement in the city. "Astronauts once seemed distant figures on screen. Seeing a Hong Kong native head into space fills us with tremendous pride. The motherland offers far broader platforms than we could ever imagine."

Celebrations have been unfolding across local communities. Members of the Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organizations assembled to watch the launch. Born in Shunde, Guangdong, Lai resonates deeply with local Shunde compatriots. Warm applause and cheers burst out the moment the spaceship entered its designated orbit.

"Lai is an outstanding role model and a fine embodiment of the close bond between Guangdong and Hong Kong," said George Lung Chee-ming, executive vice chairman of the federation, noting that her space voyage embodies Hong Kong's deep integration into national development.

Nearly 100 people gathered at the base of the Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, chanting encouraging slogans for the Hong Kong astronaut.

"This historic feat belongs to the whole nation and brings glory to Hong Kong," said Sze Ching-lau, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the federation. He stated that national backing empowers young talents in Hong Kong, and Lai's mission will encourage more young people to uphold patriotism and pursue scientific innovation.

Hong Kong stands as a witness, active participant and devoted contributor to China's aerospace cause. As many young Hong Kong residents watching the live broadcast put it, "Lai is our pride. If she can reach space, we can do the same someday."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)