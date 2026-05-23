Two Pakistani astronauts undergoing training in China: CMSA

Xinhua) 13:35, May 23, 2026

JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Two Pakistani astronauts have entered the Astronaut Center of China and are participating in mission training alongside their Chinese counterparts, with all related work progressing smoothly, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Saturday.

According to the plan, one Pakistani astronaut will serve as a payload specialist for a short-term spaceflight mission. They are currently following the program to complete basic training and aerospace technical training, CMSA spokesperson Zhang Jingbo told a press conference in Jiuquan in northwest China.

The training focuses on developing hands-on operational capabilities to ensure the Pakistani astronauts are fully qualified to carry out the mission, Zhang explained.

During the initial phase of the training, intensive Chinese language instruction will be conducted to strengthen their Chinese proficiency, including basic Chinese knowledge and the relevant command vocabulary required for mission execution.

The CMSA announced in April that two Pakistani astronauts, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, had been selected as the final candidates following the completion of the first selection of foreign astronauts for China's manned space program.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)