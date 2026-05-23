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China to launch Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship on May 24
(Xinhua) 09:31, May 23, 2026
JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:08 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Saturday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
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