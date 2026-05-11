China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 14:59, May 11, 2026

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 approaching the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The process was conducted at 1:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) after Tianzhou-10 entered orbit and completed its status setup, according to the agency.

The Shenzhou-21 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.

China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 at 8:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 approaching the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 as it completes docking with the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 approaching the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 as it completes docking with the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 docking with the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

This simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 11, 2026 shows China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 docking with the space station combination. The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)