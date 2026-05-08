China's Tianzhou-10 cargo craft transported to launch site

Xinhua) 14:20, May 08, 2026

WENCHANG, Hainan Province, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Tianzhou-10 cargo craft and a Long March-7 carrier rocket was vertically transferred to the launch site on Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The cargo spacecraft will be launched at a proper time in the near future, the CMSA said.

Currently, the facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan are in good condition, and comprehensive functionality checks and joint tests are scheduled to proceed as planned ahead of the launch, the CMSA added.

The Tianzhou-9 separated from the orbiting Tiangong space station combination on Wednesday and re-entered the atmosphere under controlled conditions on Thursday. The space station has thus cleared a docking port to make room for the Tianzhou-10, the CMSA noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)