China issues its first commercial space standard system

Xinhua) 15:53, April 24, 2026

CHENGDU, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China released its first commercial space standard system on Friday, aiming to leverage standardization's guiding role in the development of the space industry and promote high-quality development of commercial space activities.

The new standard system was issued by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and the State Administration for Market Regulation in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at the launch ceremony of the country's 11th Space Day that fell on Friday. The system focuses on carrier rockets, satellites, launch sites, application services and industry governance.

The system comprises six categories: industry governance, R&D and manufacturing, launch and TT&C (Telemetry, Tracking and Command), space application services, basic and common items, and facilities and equipment. It plans for over 1,000 standard items, covering international and national standards at various levels.

The CNSA said that it will continue to optimize the top-level design of the commercial space standard system, accelerate the effective supply of commercial space standards, develop a commercial space standard service platform, and support the high-quality development of commercial space activities.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)