Two Pakistani astronauts to train for China's space station missions

Xinhua) 09:42, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Two Pakistani candidates Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud have been selected as the first foreign astronauts to train for China's space station missions, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)