Home>>
Two Pakistani astronauts to train for China's space station missions
(Xinhua) 09:42, April 23, 2026
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Two Pakistani candidates Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud have been selected as the first foreign astronauts to train for China's space station missions, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to carry out intensive space missions in 2026: CNSA
- Scientific achievements of China's Qingzhou cargo spacecraft test vehicle unveiled
- China to launch Chang'e-7 lunar probe in second half of 2026
- Bulgarian scientists applaud growing space cooperation with China
- China's commercial space sector advances modular rocket manufacturing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.