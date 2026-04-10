China to launch Chang'e-7 lunar probe in second half of 2026

Xinhua) 16:49, April 10, 2026

WENCHANG, Hainan, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang'e-7 lunar probe is scheduled for launch in the second half of 2026, the China Manned Space Agency said Friday.

The Chang'e-7 lunar probe has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, and pre-launch tests will be carried out as scheduled, the agency said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)