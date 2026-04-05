China pushes forward space computing industry development: official

Xinhua) 11:30, April 05, 2026

An official with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday stressed the necessity of solid efforts to develop the space computing industry in an orderly manner.

Space computing boasts advantages such as real-time on-orbit processing, low-cost energy and wide-area coverage, said Zhao Ce, deputy director of the MIIT department of information and communication development, at an industry conference in Beijing.

In recent years, China has gradually carried out pilot construction and verification of space computing networks, accelerated technological breakthroughs and advanced multiple constellation projects, he noted.

More efforts should be made to plan measures to guide space computing development, support qualified localities to engage in the industry in line with local conditions, and promote R&D in technologies and products involving satellite-based radiation-resistant chips and inter-satellite laser communication.

He also encouraged the exploration of space computing applications in areas such as remote sensing and communication enhancement, as well as on-orbit data processing for low-altitude economy and emergency communication.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)