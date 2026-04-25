China advances space industry to new stage of high-quality development

Xinhua) 15:13, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's space industry is entering a new stage of high-quality development, with accelerated progress set to be made in the legal environment, sci-tech innovation, industrial ecosystems and international cooperation, said the head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) ahead of the country celebrating its 11th Space Day on Friday.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will foster new quality productive forces in the space industry, and build a new pattern of space development, noted CNSA Administrator Shan Zhongde in an article published in the People's Daily on Thursday.

Shan said China will speed up the construction of space-related legal frameworks and establish a comprehensive policy and regulatory system to provide safeguards for various space activities, particularly the development and utilization of space resources, space traffic management and the governance of the space environment.

To further optimize the innovation environment and promote the integration of industry, academia and research, China will explore cutting-edge space technologies, develop new systems and cultivate new business forms. Emphasis will be placed on developing original technologies and building innovation platforms such as national key laboratories and innovation centers in the space sector.

The administrator said China will implement major space projects including manned spaceflight, lunar exploration, the second phase of planetary exploration and the national satellite internet program. It will also develop reusable heavy-lift launch vehicles, and plan and implement a new generation of civil space infrastructure, the near-Earth asteroid defense program and a number of other new space projects.

He also pointed out the need to build and improve the national space security system, accelerate the development of space traffic management and space debris environmental governance capabilities, and effectively safeguard the security of space activities, assets and the environment.

He said efforts will be made to speed up the high-end, intelligent and information-based development of the space industry. The country will promote the application of artificial intelligence and other new technologies in space R&D design, testing and manufacturing, build digital flexible production lines and intelligent manufacturing workshops, and develop the capability for rapid, low-cost, large-volume delivery of space products.

Concerning the commercial space sector, Shan highlighted that this sector will gradually unlock its potential on the premise of ensuring safety, via the guiding role of the government and the leading role of the market.

The commercial space sector will expand satellite application scenarios and cultivate new business models integrating sensing, communication, computing and application across space, air and ground. It will also promote the cross-sector integration of space technologies to empower other industries.

The administrator emphasized that China will continue to actively participate in global space governance and promote the formulation of fair and reasonable international space rules under the UN framework.

The country will deepen international cooperation in space engineering technologies, such as lunar and deep space exploration and space science, and jointly carry out mission planning, technical exchanges and data sharing. It will also provide satellite remote sensing, communications and navigation application services for Belt and Road partner countries, and contribute to global sustainable development.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)