China invites international partners for Xihe-2 solar observation mission

Xinhua) 15:11, April 24, 2026

CHENGDU, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday announced opportunities for international cooperation on the Xihe-2 solar observation mission, inviting global partners to jointly advance solar science and research aimed at deepening humanity's understanding of the Sun.

At the opening ceremony for the 11th Space Day of China held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, the CNSA said that the Xihe-2 mission is opening up approximately 15 kilograms of payload resources for international cooperation. Detailed technical specifications are available on the official CNSA website.

The Xihe-2 mission is scheduled for launch to the Sun-Earth Lagrangian L5 point. Located approximately 150 million kilometers from Earth, this point offers unique advantages for space weather research and monitoring.

The Xihe-2 mission aims to explore the characteristics and evolution of magnetic fields in solar active regions, reveal the three-dimensional structure and mechanisms of solar bursts, and track how these bursts propagate and affect Earth, thereby supporting timely early warnings and accurate space weather forecasts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)