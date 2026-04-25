Event marking 11th Space Day of China kicks off in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:37, April 25, 2026

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows a lunar surface autonomous intelligent micro-robot exhibited at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests view satellite exhibits at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests visit an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests view a drone displayed at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests view the Chang'e-6 return capsule displayed at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 11th Space Day of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A man poses for photos outside the venue for an event marking the 11th Space Day of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

The latest scientific achievement in the lunar samples brought back by China's Chang'e-5 mission is announced during the opening ceremony of the 11th Space Day of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2026. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows a lunar sample collected by China's Chang'e-6 mission, at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows a lunar sample collected by China's Chang'e-5 mission, at an aerospace science exhibition in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. An event marking the 11th Space Day of China kicked off in Chengdu on Friday, under the theme "A Seven-Decade Celestial Path, A shared Cosmos Faith." A series of activities are scheduled during this year's event, including an opening ceremony, an aerospace science exhibition, an aerospace culture and arts forum.

Since 2016, April 24 has been celebrated as Space Day of China, marking the launch of its first satellite Dongfanghong-1 into space on April 24, 1970. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)