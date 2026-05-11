Chinese research team makes breakthrough in space-based gravitational wave detection

Xinhua) 09:51, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has announced a key breakthrough in the space-based gravitational wave detection program named Taiji, according to the Institute of Mechanics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The team designed a full-function interferometer optical bench (OB) for the Taiji program, constructed a first-generation Taiji interferometer OB and ground test system, and conducted preliminary testing and calibration.

The research program Taiji aims to study gravitational waves from the merging of binary black holes and other celestial bodies, according to the institute.

The full-function interferometer OB can effectively mitigate interference from temperature fluctuations in the measurement. Boasting picometer-level measurement accuracy, it can detect tiny variations equivalent to one ten-thousandth of the diameter of a human hair, the research team said.

Also, tests show that the equipment's noise level has been greatly reduced and its measurement stability has been enhanced tenfold, with key indicators fully meeting the requirements for the Taiji-2 mission, according to the research.

The relevant findings were recently published in the international academic journal Research, providing technical support for China's future space-based gravitational-wave detection.

CAS set out a three-step strategy to implement the Taiji program. Taiji-1, China's first satellite in the program, was launched in August 2019 and has been performing well in orbit, according to the institute.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)