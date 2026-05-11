China to launch cargo craft Tianzhou-10 on Monday morning

Xinhua) 08:05, May 11, 2026

This photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-10 cargo craft and a Long March-7 carrier rocket being vertically transferred to the launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Yang Zhiyuan/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan around 8:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying Tianzhou-10 has been filled with propellant and is ready for the launch, the agency said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)