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China to launch cargo craft Tianzhou-10 on Monday morning
(Xinhua) 08:05, May 11, 2026
This photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the combination of the Tianzhou-10 cargo craft and a Long March-7 carrier rocket being vertically transferred to the launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Yang Zhiyuan/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China plans to launch the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan around 8:13 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying Tianzhou-10 has been filled with propellant and is ready for the launch, the agency said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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