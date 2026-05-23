China unveils Shenzhou-23 crew for space station mission

Xinhua) 10:27, May 23, 2026

This undated photo shows Shenzhou-23 crew members Zhu Yangzhu (C), Zhang Zhiyuan (R) and Lai Ka-ying. (Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan and Lai Ka-ying will carry out the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, and Zhu will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Saturday.

The Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:08 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said Zhang Jingbo, spokesperson of the agency.

The three astronauts are respectively a flight engineer, a spacecraft pilot and a payload specialist. Zhu once participated in the Shenzhou-16 space mission. Zhang and Lai come from the third and fourth batches of astronauts respectively, and will embark on their first spaceflight mission. Before being selected, Zhang was an air force pilot, and Lai worked in the Hong Kong Police Force.

This undated photo shows Shenzhou-23 crew member Zhu Yangzhu. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows Shenzhou-23 crew member Zhang Zhiyuan. (Xinhua)

This undated photo shows Shenzhou-23 crew member Lai Ka-ying. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)