First astronaut from Hong Kong to embark on China's spaceflight mission

Xinhua) 10:46, May 23, 2026

JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Lai Ka-ying, the first astronaut from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is selected as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)