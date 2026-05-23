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First astronaut from Hong Kong to embark on China's spaceflight mission
(Xinhua) 10:46, May 23, 2026
JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Lai Ka-ying, the first astronaut from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is selected as a payload specialist for the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
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