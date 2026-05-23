China to launch Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship on May 24

Xinhua) 10:45, May 23, 2026

JIUQUAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:08 p.m. Sunday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Saturday.

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will be used for the launch, will be filled with propellant, said Zhang Jingbo, the CMSA spokesperson, at a press conference.

Shenzhou-23 is the seventh crewed mission during the application and development stage of China's space station, and the 40th flight mission of China's manned space program.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)