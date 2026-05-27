Mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots in joint space exploration: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:59, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland looks forward to Taiwan compatriots joining its efforts in exploring the universe, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query about hopes in Taiwan that locals, especially young people, could take part in the nation's future space programs.

The successful launch of the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft on Sunday has drawn widespread attention in Taiwan. Among the crew is Hong Kong astronaut Li Jiaying, known in Cantonese as Lai Ka-ying, who has become the first person from the special administrative region to travel to space and the fourth Chinese woman to undertake a space mission.

The success of the Shenzhou-23 mission is a source of pride and honor for all Chinese people, Chen said, noting that advancing the space program and building China into a space power have long been part of the Chinese nation's pursuit of its space dream.

Li's journey into space will also inspire young people in Hong Kong to devote themselves to the nation's space program, Chen said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)