Mainland spokesperson slams separatist remarks by Taiwan leader

Xinhua) 15:42, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced recent remarks by the leader of the Taiwan region, Lai Ching-te, noting that his actions and statements were seeking to distort the national identity of people in Taiwan and amounted to a betrayal of the Chinese nation that would ultimately be judged by history.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a relevant media query.

Lai delivered a speech last week marking his second anniversary in office. The statements drew criticism from some commentators who noted that the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have shifted their strategy from pursuing "de jure Taiwan independence" toward promoting what they describe as "substantive independence" in terms of identity and culture.

Chen stressed that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China, noting that this is an unshakable historical and legal fact and a broad consensus of the international community.

"Taiwan has never been a country and will never become one," Chen said.

Also, in recent days, Lai wrote on social media denying separatist accusations and claiming that relevant moves were aimed at maintaining the so-called "status quo" in Taiwan.

Rejecting this claim, Chen said the status quo is that Taiwan is part of China.

The spokesperson pointed out that the DPP has written and maintained separatist content in its party constitution, and has been pursuing separatist activities during its years in power on the island.

Despite changes in rhetoric aimed at misleading public opinion, the DPP's actions are aimed at altering the cross-Strait status quo that both sides of the Strait belong to one China, according to Chen.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)