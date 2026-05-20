Explainer: Lai Ching-te's two years in office plagued by failures, a record of misconduct

Xinhua) 10:22, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- As Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's two-year tenure has been plagued by failures, skepticism and criticism over his performance has intensified, spanning issues from cross-Strait tensions and political infighting to economic imbalances and livelihood concerns.

Recent opinion polls have shown declining approval ratings for the authorities led by Lai. Some surveys indicate that public dissatisfaction with his performance has exceeded 50 percent for five consecutive months, while trust in him has fallen to as low as 36 percent.

SECESSIONIST STANCE STRAINS CROSS-STRAIT RELATIONS

Relations between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, an issue central to every leader of Taiwan, have further deteriorated during Lai's first two years in office, with the mainland repeatedly criticizing him for advancing secessionist agenda in pursuit of so-called "Taiwan independence."

The Taiwan question is left over from a full-blown civil war fought between forces led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) about eight decades ago. In 1949, the remnants of the defeated KMT retreated to Taiwan, and the People's Republic of China was founded under the leadership of the CPC.

The unresolved civil war and foreign interference have left the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in a prolonged state of political confrontation. However, the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory has never changed.

Over the past two years, Lai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have repeatedly challenged this basic fact and the political foundation underpinning cross-Strait relations.

From reviving the "two states" theory and distorting United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 to claiming that "the People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," and openly whitewashing Japanese colonial rule on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China, Lai's secessionist rhetoric has grown increasingly radical.

Among the most controversial moves were Lai's characterization of the mainland as a "hostile external force" when introducing 17 strategies aimed at countering what he described as threats facing the island, as well as proposals for massive arms purchases from the United States.

Lai and the DPP authorities have also been accused of abusing administrative and judicial resources to suppress political parties, organizations and individuals advocating cross-Strait exchanges and reunification, while pressuring Taiwan businesses and investors to decouple from the mainland market.

Lai's policies and actions have fueled growing public concern over the possibility of conflict across the Strait, as reflected in multiple opinion surveys. Even a poll conducted in April by the pro-DPP online outlet My Formosa found that 22.4 percent of respondents said they would accept peaceful reunification in order to avoid a cross-Strait conflict.

Some international media outlets have also reported a growing trend among Taiwan residents to move assets and family members overseas amid rising uncertainty.

POLITICAL INFIGHTING DEEPENS

Under Lai's leadership, Taiwan in 2025 witnessed what critics described as a sweeping "recall campaign" -- two rounds of recall votes held in July and August targeting a total of 31 opposition KMT legislators.

The DPP currently holds 51 seats in Taiwan's 113-seat legislature, less than those held by opposition parties. Observers argued that although the recall campaign appeared to have been initiated by "civil groups," it was in fact orchestrated by the Lai authorities in an attempt to overturn the DPP's legislative disadvantage through recalls and subsequent by-elections.

Meanwhile, observers say Taiwan's democracy and rule of law have deteriorated as the DPP authorities crack down on political opponents and dissenting voices. Because green is the DPP's campaign color, such tactics have been labeled by people on the island as "green authoritarianism."

Judicial investigations have targeted individuals opposing separatism and criticizing DPP policies. Public servants have faced heightened scrutiny over mainland-related affairs, while restrictive measures have been imposed on cross-Strait cultural exchanges and discriminatory policies adopted toward mainland spouses of Taiwan residents.

A chilling effect has emerged on the island where only one political stance, which is for "Taiwan independence," is deemed acceptable and free from suppression and intimidation.

The DPP-backed recall campaigns ultimately ended in overwhelming defeat, a result widely interpreted as reflecting public fatigue with political polarization and confrontation, as well as a desire for peace, development and expanded cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

ECONOMIC CONCERNS PERSIST

Despite headline figures showing economic growth and rising per capita GDP, economists and commentators have pointed to deep-rooted structural problems in Taiwan's economy, including wage stagnation, soaring housing prices and overreliance on the semiconductor sector.

Traditional industries and small businesses continue to face mounting pressure, while nearly 70 percent of employees reportedly earn below-average wages. Concerns over labor shortages, energy security and demographic decline have also weighed on the island's long-term economic outlook.

Although industrial leaders and economists have repeatedly called for economic restructuring and industrial upgrading, Lai has failed to introduce effective measures to address these challenges.

Many campaign promises made during Lai's election bid, including initiatives related to housing and healthcare, have advanced slowly. According to a KMT legislator, only two of the 227 policy initiatives proposed during his campaign have been fully implemented.

"SELLING OUT" TAIWAN

Since taking office, Lai has encountered a series of setbacks in his overseas engagements. His attempt to transit through the United States during a planned trip was reportedly rejected by Washington. Later, after relevant countries declined to grant flight permits for his chartered aircraft, he was forced into what critics derided as a "smuggling-style" visit to Eswatini, turning the trip into a public embarrassment.

Despite repeated setbacks, Lai has shown little sign of abandoning his strategy of seeking foreign backing for political leverage, a course that has come at the expense of the people of Taiwan.

The DPP authorities have proposed a special arms procurement package from the United States with a price tag of 1.25 trillion New Taiwan dollars (about 40 billion U.S. dollars), funds that should instead have been directed toward boosting the local economy and improving public welfare.

They have also been criticized for failing to respond when key industries, including semiconductor giant TSMC, faced pressure to relocate operations to the United States, raising concerns over industrial hollowing-out in Taiwan.

Moreover, a so-called reciprocal trade arrangement with the United States would permit the import of sprouted potatoes containing toxic solanine, provided the sprouted portions were removed.

From public resources and corporate interests to food safety concerns affecting ordinary citizens, critics argue that little appears exempt from political bargaining by the DPP.

Lai's willingness to sacrifice the well-being of the Taiwan people and the island's economic prospects for external support serves his secessionist agenda.

Yet it seems to be more like his wishful thinking and self-deception. The signal sent in U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks concerning Taiwan was clear.

"We're not looking to have somebody say, 'Let's go independent because the United States is backing us,'" Trump said in an interview following his state visit to China last week.

The direction of cross-Strait relations is becoming increasingly clear, with reunification the only option for Taiwan. No matter how hard the Lai authorities try to stir up trouble, his secessionist fantasy will ultimately be shattered.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)