Mainland lauds WHA decision to reject Taiwan-related proposal, reiterates one-China principle

Xinhua) 10:31, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Monday stressed that the international community's adherence to the one-China principle is unchallengeable and cannot be shaken.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when responding to a media query regarding the decision of the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) on Monday not to include in its agenda a proposal by certain countries on Taiwan's participation as an observer.

Noting that this marked the 10th consecutive year that the WHA rejected so-called Taiwan-related proposals, Chen said the decision once again demonstrated that upholding the one-China principle is a consensus of the international community.

It also proved that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' attempts to seek a so-called "breakthrough" on Taiwan's participation in the WHA through underhanded maneuvers are doomed to fail, the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and Taiwan compatriots are the mainland's kins. Despite Taiwan's non-participation in the WHA, the mainland has made proper arrangements for the region's participation in global health affairs under the one-China principle, he said.

Under the framework of the International Health Regulations, Taiwan can promptly access and report to the World Health Organization (WHO) concerning information related to health emergencies, and the two sides across the Taiwan Strait also have an unimpeded information-sharing mechanism for infectious disease outbreaks, Chen said.

These efforts fully demonstrate that the mainland has earnestly addressed the health concerns of Taiwan compatriots, and that channels for Taiwan's participation in technical communication and cooperation with the WHO, as well as its access to information and assistance regarding public health emergencies, remain fully open, the spokesperson said.

For some time, the DPP authorities, in collusion with external forces, have deliberately distorted and challenged the fundamental principles affirmed by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1.

"This is not only political manipulation aimed at seeking 'Taiwan independence' under the guise of public health, but also a challenge to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to the post-World War II international order, international justice and broad international consensus," Chen said.

No matter what tricks the DPP authorities resort to, they will not change the doomed fate of "Taiwan independence" and cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland will and must eventually be reunified, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)