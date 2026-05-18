Tonga-China Friendship Association condemns Taiwan authorities for undermining PIF leaders meeting

Xinhua) 15:28, May 18, 2026

SUVA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The Tonga-China Friendship Association has issued a statement condemning the Taiwan authorities' attempt to disrupt the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM), which will be convened from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 this year in Palau.

The association issued a statement on Friday saying that recently, the Taiwan authorities have tried every means to undermine the PIFLM, constantly attempting to expand their so-called "international space," and push for "Taiwan independence."

The Tonga-China Friendship Association firmly opposes this action, the statement said.

In its statement, the association said that Tonga and China have issued multiple documents over a long period of time, including the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the 2018 joint press communique, and the 2025 joint statement, all of which clearly state that Tonga adheres to the one-China principle and opposes any challenge to the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Founded in 1971, the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) is an important political and economic organization in the region.

The Tonga-China Friendship Association was established in 2009. It is a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)