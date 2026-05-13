Mainland's punishment targets only die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatists: spokesperson

Xinhua) 19:39, May 13, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland's legal measures are aimed at only a very small number of die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatists and do not involve the vast majority of compatriots or businesses in Taiwan.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the comments in response to a media query about recent remarks by die-hard "Taiwan independence" separatist Liu Shih-fang and Taiwan's mainland affairs authorities, regarding the dismissal of Liu's nephew Yen Wen-chun from a Taiwan-funded enterprise on the mainland.

Zhang said Liu's pursuit of "Taiwan independence" constitutes criminal acts seeking to split the country and incite separatism.

Yen, who had long benefited from business activities on the mainland, provided political donations to Liu, she said, adding that both were punished in accordance with the law.

In recent years, despite obstruction and intimidation by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities, Taiwan compatriots have continued to travel enthusiastically to the mainland, with the proportion of young people from Taiwan steadily increasing, according to Zhang.

As long as Taiwan compatriots are willing to participate in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation and do not engage in separatist activities, the mainland welcomes them to come for tourism, exchanges, study, employment and entrepreneurship, Zhang added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)