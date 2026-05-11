Taiwan is not eligible to participate in WHA: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:44, May 11, 2026

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Taiwan region, unless given approval by the central government, has no basis, reason or right to participate in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA), which will open on May 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

To uphold the one-China principle as well as the sanctity and authority of relevant United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA, Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)