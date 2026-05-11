Home>>
Taiwan is not eligible to participate in WHA: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:44, May 11, 2026
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Taiwan region, unless given approval by the central government, has no basis, reason or right to participate in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA), which will open on May 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.
To uphold the one-China principle as well as the sanctity and authority of relevant United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region's participation in this year's WHA, Guo said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- DPP's colossal arms purchase bill suffers setback amid rising doubts
- Chinese mainland to support further efforts in promoting integrated cross-Strait development
- China urges Paraguay to sever "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan authorities
- China slams Japanese politicians' statement regarding China's Taiwan
- Taiwan public supports mainland's new policy package despite DPP obstruction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.