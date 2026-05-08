Chinese mainland to support further efforts in promoting integrated cross-Strait development

Xinhua) 15:22, May 08, 2026

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will support its coastal province of Fujian in taking even bigger steps in exploring a new path for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait, and building a high-quality demonstration zone for such integration, according to a meeting held on Friday.

The central authorities issued a set of guidelines in 2023 on supporting Fujian in exploring a new path for integrated cross-Strait development and setting up the demonstration zone.

The meeting was jointly held by the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), central Party and State organs, and Fujian provincial authorities to review progress and discuss future priorities.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, called for more determined resolve, more pragmatic measures, and more forceful actions to continuously break new ground in building the demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development.

He also called for making new and greater contributions to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advancing the great cause of national reunification.

Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the NDRC, said that efforts should be made to support key regional platforms in pilot trials in light of local conditions, and to promote integrated development in key areas to achieve practical progress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)