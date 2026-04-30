Travel to Kinmen, Matsu open to Shanghai residents starting April 29

Xinhua) 09:28, April 30, 2026

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai residents can apply for group and individual tours to Kinmen and Matsu starting April 29, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said Wednesday.

Residents who intend to visit Kinmen and Matsu may register with qualified travel agencies in Shanghai and east China's Fujian Province, and apply to the local exit-entry administration authorities for travel endorsements.

Earlier this month, the Chinese mainland rolled out a package of 10 policies and measures -- spanning inter-party communication, infrastructure, travel, trade and culture -- aimed at boosting exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)