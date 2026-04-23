Reunification only path for Taiwan, serves well-being of Taiwan compatriots: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:37, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Reunification is the only path forward for Taiwan and is key to the well-being of the people on the island, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a recent Taiwan poll, which showed that a majority of the respondents were in favor of strengthening cross-Strait exchanges to maintain peace and stability.

The poll was released following the mainland visit by a delegation of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party led by its chairwoman Cheng Li-wun.

The results of the poll showed that Cheng's visit to the mainland reflected the mainstream public opinion on the island, which calls for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation, said Zhang.

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end that would only bring serious harm to the Taiwan Strait, Zhang stressed, calling on more Taiwan compatriots to actively contribute to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the just cause of national reunification.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)