Wearing so-called "ROC president" title only to invite disgrace: spokesperson on postponement of Lai Ching-te's visit to Eswatini

Xinhua) 16:05, April 22, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- It's very clear that there's no longer a so-called "ROC president" in the world anymore. Anyone who wears that false title is acting against history and will only invite disgrace upon themselves, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday on Taiwan authorities' "postponement of Lai Ching-te's visit" to Eswatini.

Noting that all African countries, with the sole exception of Eswatini, have established diplomatic ties with China, the spokesperson said these 53 countries together with the African Union have adopted the Beijing Declaration at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

They have reiterated on many occasions that they firmly uphold the one-China principle, there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and they firmly support all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification, the spokesperson said.

China highly commends relevant countries' commitment to the one-China principle which is fully consistent with international law and basic norms governing international relations, the spokesperson said.

The one-China principle is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends, and to uphold it is the right thing to do, the spokesperson said, noting that no one can ever stop the eventual reunification of China, and the separatist attempts aimed at "Taiwan independence" are just futile and doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)