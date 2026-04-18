Home>>
Mainland confirms rescue of Taiwan fishermen in East China Sea
(Xinhua) 11:14, April 18, 2026
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Six crew members of a fishing boat from China's Taiwan region have been rescued from an accident in the East China Sea, the mainland coast guard said Friday.
The fishing boat, with seven crew members on board, caught fire at approximately 76 nautical miles northeast of Huangwei Yu in the East China Sea on Thursday, the coast guard statement said.
A mainland vessel on routine patrol duty immediately rushed to the affected waters to extinguish the fire and conduct search and rescue operations, the statement said.
As of now, six crew members have been rescued and rescue efforts are still ongoing, it added.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland welcomes more Taiwan artists to join TV programs, performances: spokesperson
- Taiwan can have better social welfare after reunification: mainland spokesperson
- "Taiwan independence" will fail no matter how many weapons purchased: mainland spokesperson
- Mainland urges Taiwan's DPP authorities to remove barriers to resuming direct flights
- Mainland pressing ahead with policy package to boost cross-Strait ties: spokesperson
- Mainland unveils package of policies, measures to boost ties with Taiwan
- Commentary: Working together for peace, prosperity across Taiwan Strait
- DPP's servility will not get Taiwan any mercy: mainland spokesperson
- Mainland welcomes Taiwan enterprises to pursue development amid buzz over motorcycle victory
- Mainland reiterates readiness to strive for peace across Taiwan Strait
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.