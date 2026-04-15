Mainland welcomes more Taiwan artists to join TV programs, performances: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:50, April 15, 2026

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a regular press briefing in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland welcomes more Taiwan artists to take part in cultural activities, including TV programs and performances, to strengthen cultural resonance and people-to-people bonds across the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when answering a question on the popular variety show Ride the Wind 2026, which features multiple artists from Taiwan.

This program, which highlights female talent and advances cultural exchange, features Taiwan artists in every season, Chen said, noting that they perform and create together with mainland artists on the same stage, evoking shared memories and gaining popularity among audiences on both sides of the Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, gestures at a regular press briefing in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Xu)

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