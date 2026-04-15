"Taiwan independence" will fail no matter how many weapons purchased: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:24, April 15, 2026

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that no matter how large a defense budget Taiwan's Lai Ching-te authorities allocate or how many weapons they purchase, it will not alter the eventual failure of their "Taiwan independence" attempts and may even accelerate it.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding Lai's recent references to the U.S. "Taiwan Relations Act" and "Six Assurances" as well as his call for the island's legislature to pass a special defense budget.

The "Taiwan Relations Act" and "Six Assurances" seriously violate the one-China principle, the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, and the basic norms governing international relations, Chen said at a press conference.

"They are entirely wrong, illegal and invalid," he said.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)