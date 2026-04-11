Commentary: Working together for peace, prosperity across Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 09:13, April 11, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Friday's meeting between Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, is of great significance to the development of cross-Strait relations.

More than a routine exchange, the first such meeting between the two parties' leaders in a decade signals the mainland's renewed effort to expand dialogue with political parties, groups and representatives in Taiwan. It reflects a continued commitment to advancing cross-Strait peace on the political foundation of adherence to the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and opposition to "Taiwan independence."

The Taiwan question is a scar left over by a full-blown civil war fought between the forces led by the CPC and the KMT about eight decades ago. In 1949, the remnants of the defeated KMT retreated to Taiwan, and the People's Republic of China was founded under the leadership of the CPC. The unresolved civil war and foreign interference have left the two sides of the Taiwan Strait in a prolonged state of political confrontation. However, the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory has never changed.

Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China. Sharing the same ancestry, culture and Chinese identity, people on both sides of the Strait are one family. They desire peace and prosperity in their shared homeland more than anyone else.

Issues between the two sides are domestic affairs and should be addressed by the Chinese themselves, with no room for foreign interference. People on both sides of the Strait have both the wisdom and the capacity to handle their own affairs properly.

As highlighted by Friday's meeting, the mainland has always acted with the utmost sincerity and made the greatest possible efforts to promote and maintain the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, which reflects its goodwill toward fellow Chinese in Taiwan.

Over the years, the mainland has always embraced Taiwan compatriots with open arms, sharing with them the opportunities and achievements of its development. The breadth and depth of cross-Strait exchanges and integrated development have continued to expand. Many young people from Taiwan have built successful careers on the mainland.

During the mainland visit, Cheng paid homage to the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu Province. This year marks the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun, a founding figure of the KMT who played a pivotal role in overthrowing imperial rule in China. He had dedicated his whole life to the pursuit of national rejuvenation and unification.

Friday's meeting has once again sent a clear message that while peace will be treasured, the mainland will absolutely not tolerate or condone "Taiwan independence" secession.

China's full reunification is an irreversible trend of history. Differences in social systems should not be an excuse for secession. Anyone who attempts to reverse the course of history will eventually pay a heavy price.

Never before have the Chinese people been so close to and capable of achieving national rejuvenation. It is the shared aspiration of all Chinese across the Taiwan Strait to enjoy a life of peace, stability and prosperity.

The overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, nor will the strong momentum bringing people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait closer together.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)