DPP's servility will not get Taiwan any mercy: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:40, April 09, 2026

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots are increasingly aware that the United States advances its interests through pressure and power politics, without regard for fairness or reason, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Servility of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will not get Taiwan any mercy," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media inquiry regarding the U.S. plan to impose a 100 percent tariff on imported pharmaceuticals and Taiwan is not on the list of exporters that enjoy preferential treatment, despite the DPP's claim of having got "preferential treatment."

The so-called "preferential treatment" for Taiwan, as claimed by the DPP authorities, is actually coercion and exploitation by the United States, said the spokesperson at a press conference.

Zhu said the United States has always pursued an "America First" policy, with its sole focus on its own interests. The DPP's attempts to flatter and curry favor at the cost of the economic interests of Taiwan reveal its malicious intent of seeking U.S. support for its secessionist agenda.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)