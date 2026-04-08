Mainland reiterates readiness to strive for peace across Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 13:07, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated the mainland's readiness to strive for peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks when she responded to a question about the visit of a Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party delegation led by its chairwoman Cheng Li-wun to the mainland.

The delegation arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday. The visit, which covers Jiangsu, Shanghai and Beijing, will run through Sunday. This marks the first time in a decade that a KMT chairperson has led a delegation to the mainland.

"We are willing, on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing 'Taiwan independence,' to work with political parties, groups and individuals in Taiwan, the KMT included, to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations," Zhu said.

She said both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China and that cross-Strait issues should be resolved through consultation among the Chinese people, adding that people on both sides have the wisdom and ability to resolve their own issues.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)