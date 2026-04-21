Taiwan business groups urge DPP to respond to mainland's exchange policies

Xinhua) 11:02, April 21, 2026

TAIPEI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Business groups in Taiwan on Monday urged the island's authorities to respond to the newly unveiled policy measures by the mainland aimed at promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

The General Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan convened representatives from seven industry groups, including tourism, hospitality and food sectors, to express support for the measures and called on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to adopt a more pragmatic approach and prioritize industrial development and people's livelihoods.

At a press briefing, Paul Hsu, chairman of the chamber, said that when organizing the event, the chamber faced pressure from the DPP authorities. "Industrial groups should not be stopped from voicing their concerns," he said.

The mainland unveiled a package of 10 policies and measures -- spanning inter-party communication, infrastructure, travel, trade and culture -- aimed at boosting exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, on April 12, when Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, wrapped up her mainland visit.

Restoring regular cross-Strait direct passenger flights, the chamber said, will significantly facilitate personnel and business exchanges, reduce transit costs and help revive tourist flows, urging the island's authorities to seize the opportunity and facilitate the process.

Wu Ying-liang, chairman of the Travel Agent Association in Taiwan, said that the number of cross-Strait direct flights have yet returned to its normal level since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the island's tourism sector urgently needs visitors from the mainland.

The business groups also called on the authorities to seize the opportunity to resume individual travel by mainland tourists, which will not only boost the hospitality sector but also benefit transportation services and related industries, including souvenir and food businesses.

Recalling that mainland visitors had stayed for about a week on average when they were allowed to tour Taiwan, Hsiao Ching-tien, chief of Taiwan Tourist Hotel Association, noted that resuming individual travel would provide a significant boost for local tourism.

Chang Chuan-han, deputy chairperson of the Hotel Association in Taiwan, said that reopening to mainland visitors could raise the hotel occupancy rate by as much as 15 percentage points from the current 50 percent.

The General Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan also noted that while local agriculture and food businesses are seeking to diversify markets amid growing global uncertainty, expanding access to the mainland market would help sustain farmers' livelihoods and enhance the competitiveness of local agricultural brands.

It added that the DPP authorities should change their policies rather than placing themselves in opposition to the interests of business and people.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)